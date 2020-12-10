Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited
Dec 10, 2020, 02:31 ET
PERTH, Australia, Dec.10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):
- Appendix 2A
- Change of Director's Interest Notice – PB
- Change of Director's Interest Notice – MR
- Change of Director's Interest Notice - AT
- Change of Director's Interest Notice - JT
The announcement can be viewed at:
https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy
SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited
For further information: Phoebe Lee, +61 439 426 879