Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited
Jun 14, 2020, 21:03 ET
PERTH, Australia, June 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):
- Expiry of Unlisted Options
The announcement can be viewed and downloaded from:
http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/announcements.do?by=asxCode&asxCode=gxy&timeframe=D&period=W
SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited
For further information: Nick Rowley - +61 455 466 476