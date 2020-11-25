Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ -Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appear on the Company's platform (ASX):

Trading Halt

Fully underwritten A$161M equity financing

equity financing Project Development Equity Raising - Investor Presentation

Proposed issue of Securities – GXY

Cleansing Notice

The announcements can be viewed at:

https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

For further information: Phoebe Lee, +61 439 426 879

