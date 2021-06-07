Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited
Jun 07, 2021, 23:50 ET
PERTH, Australia, June 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):
- Appendix 3G
- Change of Director's interest Notice – PB
- Change of Director's interest Notice – AF
- Change of Director's interest Notice – FH
- Change of Director's interest Notice – MR
- Change of Director's interest Notice – AT
- Change of Director's interest Notice – JT
The announcements can be viewed at:
https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy
SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited
For further information: Phoebe Lee, +61 413 557 780
Share this article