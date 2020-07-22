Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited
Jul 22, 2020, 20:16 ET
PERTH, Australia, July 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):
- June 2020 Quarterly Activities Report
The announcement can be viewed and downloaded from:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200723/pdf/44krp6nqt2vlzl.pdf
For further information: Phoebe Lee +61 439 426 879