Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, Australia, April 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):

Corporate Presentation – Sal de Vida Development Plan

Sal de Vida development Plan

development Plan Sal de Vida Resource & Reserve Update

March 2021 Quarterly Results Conference Call

Quarterly Results Conference Call Notice of Annual General Meeting/ Proxy Form

2020 Annual Report

2020 Sustainability Report

2020 Corporate Governance Statement

Appendix 4G

The announcement can be viewed at:

https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

For further information: Phoebe Lee, +61 413 557 780

Related Links

http://www.gxy.com/

