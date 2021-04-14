Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Apr 14, 2021, 04:43 ET
PERTH, Australia, April 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):
- Corporate Presentation – Sal de Vida Development Plan
- Sal de Vida development Plan
- Sal de Vida Resource & Reserve Update
- March 2021 Quarterly Results Conference Call
- Notice of Annual General Meeting/ Proxy Form
- 2020 Annual Report
- 2020 Sustainability Report
- 2020 Corporate Governance Statement
- Appendix 4G
The announcement can be viewed at:
https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy
For further information: Phoebe Lee, +61 413 557 780
