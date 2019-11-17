Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited
Nov 17, 2019, 20:30 ET
PERTH, Australia, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ("Galaxy") ("the Company") advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):
- Corporate Strategy and Projects Update
The announcement can be viewed and downloaded from:
http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/announcements.do?by=asxCode&asxCode=gxy&timeframe=D&period=W
SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited
For further information: Nick Rowley - +61 455 466 476
Share this article