Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, Australia, July 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):

Multiyear offtake extension with long term major customer Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group

The announcement can be viewed and downloaded from:

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200713/pdf/44kgfsw56k6xc8.pdf

For further information: Phoebe Lee +61 439 426 879

