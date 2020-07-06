Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited
Jul 06, 2020, 21:15 ET
PERTH, Australia, July 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):
- Sal de Vida advances to design Phase
The announcement can be viewed and downloaded from:
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200707/pdf/44k9hndtrhlfnk.pdf
SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited
For further information: Phoebe Lee, +61 439 426 879