Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):

Retail Entitlement Offer Information Booklet

Retail Entitlement Offer - Letter to Eligible Shareholders

Retail Entitlement Offer - Letter to Ineligible Shareholders

Open of Retail Entitlement Offer and dispatch of Information Booklet

The announcements can be viewed at:

https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy



SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

For further information: Phoebe Lee +61 439 426 879

