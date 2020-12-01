Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited
Dec 01, 2020, 06:03 ET
PERTH, Australia, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):
- Retail Entitlement Offer Information Booklet
- Retail Entitlement Offer - Letter to Eligible Shareholders
- Retail Entitlement Offer - Letter to Ineligible Shareholders
- Open of Retail Entitlement Offer and dispatch of Information Booklet
The announcements can be viewed at:
https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy
For further information: Phoebe Lee +61 439 426 879