Galaxy Digital to Host a Shareholder Update Conference Call on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:00AM EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY; Frankfurt: 7LX) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results before the opening of the TSX-Venture Exchange on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Michael Novogratz, CEO and Founder of Galaxy Digital, and members of management will host a conference call to provide a general update to shareholders on the Company's activities and results on the same day at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The dial-in number for callers in the United States or Canada is 800-289-0459. The dial-in number for callers in Germany is 0800-589-4608. Callers who reside outside of the United States, Canada or Germany should dial +1-323-794-2558. The passcode for all participants is 877692. For those unable to participate, an audio recording of the call will be available on the Company's website until at least 5:00 pm EDT on September 17, 2019.



About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Advisory Services. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io .

Disclaimers

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of

this release.

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd

For further information: Christopher Ferraro, President, Galaxy Digital, Tel: +1-212-390-9216, Email: investor.relations@galaxydigital.io; Media Contact: Mike Geller, Managing Director, Prosek, Tel: +1-212-279-3115, Email: mgeller@prosek.com