Galaxy Digital Makes Available Second Quarter 2019 Shareholder Update Conference Call Audio Recording and Transcript

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY; Frankfurt: 7LX) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") today completed its Second Quarter 2019 Shareholder Update Call and made available an audio recording of the call on the Company's website.

An audio recording of today's Second Quarter 2019 Shareholder Update Call is available on Galaxy Digital's Investor Relations website: www.galaxydigital.io/investor-relations/. A transcript of this call will be made available on the Investor Relations website by August 29, 2019.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Advisory Services. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io .

