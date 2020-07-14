Galaxy Digital Capital Management: June 2020 Month End AUM

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP ("GDCM") reported preliminary assets under management of $375.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a) (In millions)

6/30/20 (b) 5/31/20 (b) 4/30/20 (b) 3/31/20 2/29/20 1/31/20 12/31/19 11/30/19 10/31/19 9/30/19 8/31/19 7/31/19 6/30/19 Total $375.3 $375.5 $370.0 $356.2 $367.5 $369.1 $357.2 $360.7 $337.0 $336.0 $336.8 $389.6 $393.9





(a) All figures through 12/31/19 are audited; and all other figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of committed capital in a closed-end vehicle and seed investments by affiliates. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals and, through July 2019, capital commitments funded from one vehicle to another. As previously disclosed, in August 2019, GDCM ceased operations of its third-party cash management strategy. (b) Preliminary

Additional information regarding GDCM funds can be found on our website at www.galaxydigital.io.

About Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP

Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP, an SEC-registered investment adviser, is a diversified asset management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. The firm manages capital on behalf of external clients in three distinct business lines: Index Fund Management, Blockchain Ecosystem Funds, and Opportunistic Funds. Galaxy Digital Capital Management's multi-disciplinary team has deep experience across active and passive portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. The firm is a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital Holdings, which was founded by Michael Novogratz, a former Principal and Chief Investment Officer of the Fortress Macro Funds, and a former Partner at Goldman Sachs.

