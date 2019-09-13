Galaxy Digital Capital Management: August 2019 Month End AUM

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY; Frankfurt: 7LX) announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP ("GDCM") reported preliminary assets under management of $336.8 million as of August 31, 2019 inclusive of committed capital in a closed-end vehicle.

Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a) (In millions)

8/31/19 (b) 7/31/19 (b) 6/30/19 5/31/19 4/30/19 3/31/19 2/28/19 1/31/19 12/31/18 11/30/18 10/31/18 9/30/18 8/31/18 Total $336.8 $389.6 $393.9 $421.6 $416.3 $417.9 $417.6 $416.5 $423.0 $422.8 $441.9 $447.8 $458.4

(a) Figures through 12/31/2018 are audited; all other figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of committed capital in a closed-end vehicle. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, and capital commitments funded from one vehicle to another. (b) Preliminary

Please note that, as previously disclosed, in August 2019, GDCM ceased operations of its third-party cash management strategy. As the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry has continued to mature, access to traditional cash management and banking services have become more readily accessible. As a result, GDCM determined it would discontinue efforts in marketing and managing this strategy in favor of scaling its higher margin fund strategies. The Cash Management Fund has been fully redeemed as of August 31, 2019 and is in the process of being liquidated.

Additional information regarding GDCM funds can be found on our website at www.galaxydigital.io.

About Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP

Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP, an SEC-registered investment adviser, is a diversified asset management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. The firm manages capital on behalf of external clients in three distinct business lines: Index Fund Management, Blockchain Ecosystem Funds, and Opportunistic Funds. Galaxy Digital Capital Management's multi-disciplinary team has deep experience across active and passive portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. The firm is a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital Holdings, which was founded by Michael Novogratz, a former Principal and Chief Investment Officer of the Fortress Macro Funds, and a former Partner at Goldman Sachs.

Disclaimers

GDCM is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd

For further information: Galaxy Digital: Stephen Kurz, Head of Asset Management, Email: investor.relations@galaxydigital.io, Tel: 212.390.9216, Prosek (for media inquiries on behalf of Galaxy Digital): Mike Geller, Managing Director, Email: mgeller@prosek.com, Tel: 212.279.3115; Ext: 242