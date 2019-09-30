Galaxy Digital Announces Appointment of New CFO

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY; Frankfurt: 7LX) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") announced that it has appointed Ashwin Prithipaul as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Mr. Prithipaul is taking over the role from Donna Milia, who is assuming the role of senior advisor at the Company.

Prior to his appointment as CFO, Prithipaul has been the Chief Accounting Officer at Galaxy Digital since August 2018. He has over 15 years of accounting and finance experience in the financial services industry. Before joining Galaxy Digital, Prithipaul was the Director of Financial Reporting at Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO). Previously, he was a senior manager in the Banking and Capital Markets practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York and London. He holds a B.Sc. in Economics from the London School of Economics and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant.

"Since joining Galaxy a year ago, Ash has done an exceptional job. His extensive expertise in finance, accounting, and financial reporting will greatly contribute to the Company's development over the coming years," said Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital. "We are grateful to Donna for her significant contributions in helping establish Galaxy Digital as a leader in the digital assets & blockchain industry and in building a robust finance team and infrastructure. Ash's experience to date as a key player on the Galaxy Digital finance team, as well as Donna's continued advice as a senior advisor, will help ensure a seamless transition for the Company."

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Advisory Services. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

Disclaimers

The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Galaxy Digital, Chris Ferraro, President, Email: investor.relations@galaxydigital.io, Tel: 212.390.9216