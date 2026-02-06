Galaxy Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $200 million of Galaxy's Class A common stock. Repurchases will be subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements.

"We are entering 2026 from a position of strength, with a strong balance sheet and continued investment in Galaxy's growth," said Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy. "That foundation gives us the flexibility to return capital to shareholders when we believe our stock doesn't reflect the value of the business. The share repurchase program also underscores our confidence in Galaxy's long-term prospects."

Galaxy may repurchase shares of its Class A common stock from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions, or by other means, including through the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), in accordance with applicable securities laws, stock exchange requirements and other restrictions. Galaxy's ability to repurchase common stock through the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") will be dependent on Galaxy submitting an application and receiving TSX approval for a normal course issuer bid. Unless permitted by applicable law, purchases made through the facilities of Nasdaq will not exceed 5% of the common stock issued and outstanding at the commencement of the share repurchase program and will be made from time to time at prevailing market prices or such other prices as permitted under the applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements. The timing and total amount of stock repurchases will depend upon business, economic and market conditions, corporate, legal and regulatory requirements, prevailing stock prices, and other considerations. The share repurchase program will have a term of 12 months, may be suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of common stock. There can be no assurances how many shares Galaxy will repurchase, if any, or at what prices any purchases will be made.

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

The information in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the repurchase program including the amount of common stock purchased and the method of such repurchases, our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future including the intended share repurchases. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about onchain business, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to our blockchain infrastructure and staking business; (2) limitations of applicable securities law and stock exchange requirements; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency and AI/HPC industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (6) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (7) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; (8) any delay or failure to consummate the business mandates or achieve its business pipeline goals; (9) liquidity or economic conditions impacting our business; (10) technological challenges, cyber incidents or exploits; and (11) those other risks contained in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on November 10, 2025, and our subsequentnt filings and available on Galaxy's profile at www.sec.gov/edgar . Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for our business or our businesses achieving our mandates; delays in integration of the acquired business;; and changes in applicable law or regulation and adverse regulatory developments. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

