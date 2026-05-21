Gairloch Developments Breaks Ground on 3239 Dundas Street West, a Purpose-Built Rental Community Designed by Batay Csorba Architects

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Gairloch Developments has officially broken ground on 3239 Dundas Street West, a new purpose-built rental development in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood designed by Batay Csorba Architects.

The project marks an important milestone for Gairloch Developments as its first purpose-built rental building and the beginning of a broader long-term rental housing strategy across Toronto. Additional purpose-built rental communities are planned at 1802 Bayview Avenue and 1650 Dupont Street as part of the company's continued efforts to delivery design-focused housing.

Groundbreaking and rendering of 3239 Dundas Street W, Toronto. (CNW Group/Gairloch Developments)

Designed by Batay Csorba Architects, 3239 Dundas Street West brings together a full modular precast (Structure and Exterior Envelope) construction, sustainable high-performance building design, innovative heating, cooling, and hot water systems to create a contemporary rental community focused on durability, efficiency, and long-term livability.

The building's modular precast system allows for greater construction precision, accelerated delivery timelines, reduced neighbourhood disruption, and long-term material performance. Combined with advanced mechanical systems and a high-performance building envelope, the project reflects a forward-thinking approach to sustainable urban rental housing.

Architecturally, the building emphasizes clarity of form, refined material expression, and permanence -- creating a distinctive addition to Dundas Street West while remaining responsive to the scale and character of the surrounding Junction neighbourhood. "This project reflects our belief that purpose-built rental housing should be designed with the same level of care, quality, and architectural ambition as any residential development in the city," said Bill Gairdner, President of Gairloch Developments. "3239 Dundas Street West represents a long-term investment in design, sustainability, and the future of rental living in Toronto."

Located in the heart of the Junction, the development benefits from good transit connectivity, a vibrant retail and dining scene, and a well-established residential community, making it ideally positioned for long-term urban renters seeking both convenience and design quality.

With construction now underway, 3239 Dundas Street West signals Gairloch Developments' continued commitment to delivering innovative, design-forward purpose-built rental communities across Toronto.

About Gairloch Developments

Gairloch Developments is a Toronto-based real estate developer focused on creating enduring residential communities rooted in strong design, sustainability, and long-term value.

About Batay Csorba Architects

Batay Csorba Architects is an award-winning Toronto architecture studio recognized for its rigorous, materially expressive work across residential, institutional, and cultural projects.

SOURCE Gairloch Developments

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