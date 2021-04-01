Gage Growth Corp. to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on April 6th, 2021

Gage is pleased to announce that the Company's subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "GAGE" on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 (the "Listing Date").

"We are humbled by all the support we have received from our shareholders, customers, strategic partners, and those that have cheered us on from the sidelines in anticipation of our public listing," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "As a publicly traded entity, this milestone will increase our visibility, allow us to attract new investors, increase our brand awareness, and open doors to exciting new business opportunities."

As part of the Company's disclosure obligations as a reporting issuer, ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

Operational Update

Gage is pleased to provide the following operational update:

1. Michigan Market

The Michigan market is one of the fastest growing cannabis markets and has a robust history of being a strong market due to its medical program which has been online for over a decade. In December 2019 , the first month of legal adult-use sales were $7M vs. $67.4M more recently (864% increase over 14 months). In 2020, the MI market posted almost $1B in total sales (250% increase YoY) and coming into 2021, the MI market posted $108M in January 2021 which is $1.3B annualized.

2. Exponential Cultivation Ramp

One of the Company's main constraints to growth historically has been its cultivation capacity as our in-house grown products often sell out within a week, sometimes within 48-72 hours of the product launch. In response, Gage is expanding its own facilities while arranging with other growers to supply Gage/Cookies strains on a contract basis (50%+ gross margins is the arrangement).

Gage expects its cultivation capacity to increase substantially, from 400lbs in November 2020 to 1,250lbs in March 2021 to 3,000lbs in June 2021 to 5,000lbs/month by year end. These numbers are de-risked, as they are spread across 7 different cultivation facilities currently in production, moving to 9 facilities at the end of Q2 2021, and 13 cultivation facilities by year end.

3. Cookies Exclusive

Gage is the exclusive partner for Cookies in Michigan . This means Gage has the exclusive rights to cultivate, process, and retail all Cookies branded products in addition to operating Cookies branded dispensaries in Michigan .

. This means Gage has the exclusive rights to cultivate, process, and retail all Cookies branded products in addition to operating Cookies branded dispensaries in . Gage currently operates two Cookies-branded provisioning centers (dispensaries). The Detroit (8 Mile) Cookies location and the Cookies dispensary in Kalamazoo , as the state's first Cookies adult-use location and first in the Midwest, with plans to open two more adult-use Cookies stores in Q2/Q3 2021.

4. Quick Retail Expansion

Gage currently operates 7 dispensaries with a plan to open an average of one store per month this year. With 12 licenses in the portfolio, in addition to acquisition opportunities in the pipeline, Gage aims to open 20 dispensaries by year end.

5. Industry Leading Retail Metrics

Gage boasts some of the highest dispensary metrics in the industry. The company's average basket size in 2020 was $164 compared to the estimated state average basket size of $85 . Average basket size calculations are based on dividing the total retail sales by the total number of transactions.

compared to the estimated state average basket size of . Average basket size calculations are based on dividing the total retail sales by the total number of transactions. Additionally, Gage is targeting $1M average in sales per month for each dispensary it operates. Currently, Gage's recent average monthly sales per dispensary is in excess of $1M .

6. Completion of Oversubscribed Reg A+ Financing

This past January, Gage announced the closing of its Regulation A, Tier 2, equity financing for gross proceeds of US$50 million .

. The oversubscribed offering included demand from both institutional and retail investors, and significantly expanded the Company's ownership base through the addition of over 1,000 new shareholders.

As part of this offering, funds controlled by Jason Wild and JW Asset Management invested more than US$40 million , comprising 80%+ of the financing.

Lock-up Agreements

In conjunction with the listing of the Shares, the Company's founders, insiders, directors, and officers (the "Locked-up Holders") have entered into a voluntary lock-up agreement (each a "Lock-up Agreement"), effective March 30, 2021. Parties that have entered into this Lock-up Agreement represent approximately 67% and 72% of the voting rights of the Company on a basic and fully diluted basis, respectively.

The voluntary Lock-up Agreements stipulate that the Locked-up Holders will not offer to sell, contract to sell or otherwise dispose of any of their currently owned securities of the Company (the "Locked-up Securities"), or enter into any transaction to such effect, directly or indirectly, in addition to other restrictions. Subject to the provisions of the Lock-up Agreement, the Locked-up Securities will be released and not be subject to the Lock-Up Agreements as follows: (a) 10% of the Locked-up Securities shall be released on the Listing Date; (b) 15% of the Locked-up Securities shall be released on the date that is three (3) months following the Listing Date; and (c) 75% of the Locked-up Securities shall be released on the date that is six (6) months following the Listing Date.

About Gage

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 12 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com

Sources: Gage Growth Corp., Detroit Metro Times, Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

Explanatory Note Regarding the Company's Operations

References in this news release to the Company and its operations and assets are inclusive of the operations and assets of certain licensed cannabis operators that operate under the Gage brand pursuant to contractual arrangements with the Company. For additional information, please refer to the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Gage's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Gage's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, statements about the trading of the Shares on the CSE, Gage's prospects in Michigan and Gage's proposed retail and cultivation expansions.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Gage is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Halo has made certain assumptions. Although Gage believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. Among others, the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: unexpected costs or delays in the completion of the Company's proposed dispensaries and other operations; negative results experienced by the Company as a result of general economic conditions or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; delays in the ability of the Company to obtain certain regulatory approvals; unforeseen delays or costs in the completion of the Company's construction projects; adverse changes to demand for cannabis products; ongoing projects by competitors that may impact the relative size of the Company's operations; adverse changes in applicable laws; adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Gage does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Third Party Information

This press release includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third party sources, including industry publications. The Company believes that the industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although the data is believed to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this press release or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources.

