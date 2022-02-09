Gage Growth Corp. Launches Pure Beauty Products in Michigan Stores

Pure Beauty premium flower products expand to first market outside of California

DETROIT, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, announced that the Company will launch products from Pure Beauty ("Pure Beauty"), starting Friday, February 11th. Gage previously announced an exclusive five-year partnership agreement in July 2021 with Pure Beauty to produce, process, wholesale and retail the brand's products in Michigan.

Pure Beauty is a California-based boutique cannabis brand that combines art and culture with sustainable and social justice practices. The launch will include Pure Beauty's signature product, "Babies", a 10 pack of 100% whole flower mini joints packaged in a sustainable plant starch mylar bag and will be available in Sativa, Hybrid and Indica options.

"We are excited to be introducing Pure Beauty products and experiences to Michigan and with Gage, a state and a partner we feel incredibly aligned with. Michigan is culturally and artistically thriving, so we feel confident it is a population that will embrace our products and ethos. And we know Gage can consistently execute to our high standards—so the Pure Beauty consumer in Michigan is getting the same experience as the Pure Beauty consumer in California—while also advancing our shared values around the environment and social justice," said Imelda Walavalkar, CEO of Pure Beauty.

"Brand recognition drives success in the cannabis industry, and Pure Beauty has generated an impressive following through its exceptional products and distinctive brand identity," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "Partnering with leading brands like Pure Beauty will continue to elevate and diversify one of the fastest growing cannabis markets and provide Michigan customers and patients with unparalleled cannabis experiences."

In the coming months, Pure Beauty's full selection of pre-rolls will be available in Gage dispensaries. In-store activations to celebrate the brand launch will take place at Gage retail locations in Ferndale, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo (Stadium Dr.), Lansing and Adrian.

About Gage Growth Corp.

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and Canada, and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes three city and state cultivation and processing assets, and 19 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

Instagram: @gagemichigan, @gagecannabisca

Facebook: @gageusa

Twitter: @gagecannabisco

About Pure Beauty

Founded in 2017 by Imelda Walavalkar, Tracy Anderson and Irwin Tobias Matutina, Pure Beauty is the intersection of sustainable premium cannabis products, art & culture and social justice. Since its inception, Pure Beauty has been committed to social and environmental responsibility as reflected by its industry-first eco-conscious packaging, progressive cultivation practices and internal and external practices around social equity, diversity and criminal justice reform. Pure Beauty offers consistent, resinous, potent flower (in multiple strains and genetics), pre-rolled joints (including .35mg "babies"), pre-rolled cannabis "cigarettes," and the first live resin beverage in California, Little Strong Drink. Pure Beauty's products are available for purchase throughout California and Michigan.

The Pure Beauty Drugstore, an ecommerce platform that expands the brand beyond cannabis into a lifestyle, houses a highly curated selection of merchandise within the brand's major cultural pillars of art, music, furniture, apparel, and accessories.

Learn more at purebeautypurebeauty.co.

Instagram: @purebeautypurebeauty

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

Explanatory Note Regarding the Company's Operations

References in this news release to the Company and its operations and portfolio are inclusive of the operations and assets of certain licensed cannabis operators that operate under the Gage brand pursuant to contractual arrangements with the Company. For additional information, please refer to the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to the launch of the Pure Beauty products and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, those risks disclosed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Gage Cannabis Co.

For further information: For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com; Pure Beauty Contact: Esther Song, [email protected]