Gage Growth Corp. Announces Inclusion in Leading Cannabis ETF

DETROIT, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Gage Growth Corp. (CSE: GAGE) ("Gage" or the "Company"), a leading high-quality craft cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, is pleased to announce that it has been included in a leading cannabis focused exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE:MSOS).

"Inclusion in a leading ETF brings strong exposure to potential new investors and we are pleased the AdvisorShares ETF has initiated a position in our Company. This represents a strong milestone for the Company and provides us added exposure to the investment community, coupled with the success of our business in the cannabis marketplace," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "This milestone comes at a perfect time as we approach an exciting inflection point, which we believe will enable us to extend our strong growth as we look ahead in 2021."

AdvisorShares is a leading sponsor of actively managed ETFs. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF ("MSOS") is the first and only actively managed U.S.-listed ETF with dedicated cannabis exposure focusing exclusively on U.S. companies, with nearly US$1 billion in assets under management ("AUM"). MSOS endeavors to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in some of the largest foreign and domestic cannabis companies.

About Gage

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 13 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in the offering circular prepared in connection with the Offering before making any decision to invest in the Company.

Explanatory Note Regarding the Company's Operations

References in this news release to the Company and its operations and portfolio are inclusive of the operations and assets of certain licensed cannabis operators that operate under the Gage brand pursuant to contractual arrangements with the Company. For additional information, please refer to the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future growth. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, those risks disclosed in the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

