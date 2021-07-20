Gage Growth Corp. and Pure Beauty Announce Exclusive Partnership

DETROIT, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, is pleased to announce that Gage and Pure Beauty ("Pure Beauty") have entered into an exclusive five-year partnership agreement (the "Partnership") to launch Pure Beauty's line of premium cannabis products in the state of Michigan, pending Michigan regulatory approval. Pure Beauty is a California-based boutique cannabis brand that combines art, culture, and style with sustainable and social justice practices.

Through the Partnership, Gage will be the exclusive producer, processor, wholesaler and retailer of Pure Beauty branded products in Michigan. Gage and Pure Beauty will work to develop and commercialize a product lineup that includes flower, a full range of pre-rolls, extracts, beverages and edibles that will be sold at Gage branded provisioning centers (dispensaries).

"Our mission is to bring unique, high-quality products to market, while being mindful of the social and environmental implications intrinsic to the cannabis industry," said Imelda Walavalkar, CEO of Pure Beauty. "As a brand that cares deeply about art and culture, we felt very aligned with Michigan's distinct and thriving culture, specifically with Gage, who we find to be among the best cultivators and operators in the nation. We are confident they will execute at the highest level as they share our commitment to social justice. We could not be more excited about this partnership."

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with one of the top brands in cannabis," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "Brand recognition is key to winning in the cannabis industry and with the addition of Pure Beauty to our brand portfolio, we look forward to creating and delivering the highest-quality cannabis products and experiences to our customers and patients."

About Gage

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 14 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com.

About Pure Beauty

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Imelda Walavalkar, Tracy Anderson and Irwin Tobias Matutina, Pure Beauty is a boutique cannabis lifestyle brand that represents a movement to create an inclusive, potent community that emphasizes – and always seeks to advance – high-quality products, creative culture, sustainable practices and social justice initiatives within the green space.

Since its inception, Pure Beauty has been committed to environmental responsibility within its own cultivation sites and the use of environmentally conscious packaging to minimize waste.

The brand's dedication to art and style, environmental stewardship and societal equity informs the development of each of its products. Through partnerships and collaborations both within and outside of the cannabis community, Pure Beauty is redefining what cannabis culture can be, while also staying true to what the plant represents.

The Pure Beauty Drugstore, an ecommerce platform that expands the brand beyond cannabis into a lifestyle, houses a highly curated selection of merchandise within the brand's major cultural pillars of art, music, furniture, apparel and accessories.

Learn more at purebeautypurebeauty.co.

