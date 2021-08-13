Gage Cannabis Co. Will Open Its 10th Retail Location in Burton, Michigan

The company will hold an earnings call on Tuesday, August 24 at 8:30 a.m. EST

DETROIT, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) a leading high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced the opening of its 10th provisioning center (dispensary) located in Burton, Michigan, serving medical and recreational customers. The new storefront at 1234 N. Center Road is just a few miles from Flint, Michigan and will provide an unparalleled in-store experience, coupled with convenient curbside pickup and mobile ordering.

"Michigan continues to be one of the strongest cannabis markets in the country, and the opening of our 10th store location in the state is further proof of our continued commitment to provide greater access to high-quality cannabis in Michigan," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "Our team is excited to serve customers and patients in the Burton area and make a positive impact on the community."

The 4,600+ square-foot location is expected to create 20+ new jobs in Burton. As a part of Gage's commitment to provide Michigan's best cannabis, the new provisioning center will carry Gage's entire selection of products, as well as award-winning Cookies branded offerings that are exclusively available at Gage locations. The new storefront will be open Monday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Conference Call

In addition to the store opening, the Company is announcing that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its operational and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

To join the call, dial 1-833-366-1123 toll free from the United States or Canada or 1-412-317-5786 if dialing from outside those countries.

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=LY0Hndaz

About Gage

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 15 provisioning centers (dispensaries). For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in the offering circular prepared in connection with the Offering before making any decision to invest in the Company.

Explanatory Note Regarding the Company's Operations

References in this news release to the Company and its operations and portfolio are inclusive of the operations and assets of certain licensed cannabis operators that operate under the Gage brand pursuant to contractual arrangements with the Company. For additional information, please refer to the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future growth of the Michigan market and future product offerings of Gage. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, those risks disclosed in the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

