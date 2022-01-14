GAELLE DE LA FOSSE JOINS THE ADECCO GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AS PRESIDENT OF LHH

- The Adecco Group announces the appointment of Gaëlle de la Fosse as President of LHH and new member of the Executive Committee ("EC")

- Sergio Picarelli, current President of LHH and EC member, has elected to step down from both roles to become President, LHH Recruitment Solutions

- Stephan Howeg, current Chief of Staff & Communications Officer and EC member, will leave the company. His role will not be replaced, reducing the size of the EC