GACA: GLOBAL AVIATION LEADERS TO ADDRESS AVIATION CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES AT 2024 FUTURE AVIATION FORUM IN RIYADH, MAY 20-22

More than 5,000 aviation experts and leaders from over 100 countries to attend, including ICAO, IATA, ACI, all major global manufacturers, airlines and airports.

FAF24 will propose a plan to solve aviation's biggest challenge, and feature awards recognizing achievements and innovations in global aviation.

Registration is now live at www.futureaviationforum.com

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Future Aviation Forum (FAF) returns to Riyadh from 20-22 May 2024, bringing together 5,000 experts and aviation leaders from over 100 countries, including ministers, regulators, manufacturers, airlines, and airports. The Forum will find solutions to the sectors main challenges, inviting attendees to vote in person on what they see as the biggest challenge in aviation, with results announced on the final day.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej President of the General Authority for Civil Aviation speaking at the 2022 Future Aviation Forum

The Forum, which saw the signing of more than 50 agreements and $2.7 billion in deals during the 2022 edition, will feature globally significant commercial announcements, including equipment orders, connectivity announcements and supplier partnerships, and awards ceremonies recognizing achievements and innovation in aviation.

Hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the Forum will be centered on the theme: Elevating Global Connectivity.

His Excellency the President of GACA, Abdulaziz-Al Duailej, said:

"The 2024 Future Aviation Forum will once again unite global aviation leaders to solve aviation's biggest challenges, including manufacturing supply chain issues, capacity constraints and the development of human capital across the world. Saudi Arabia is committed to providing global leadership on these issues.

The Forum will also showcase the unprecedented investment, growth, and innovation opportunities being created across the Kingdom in support of Vision 2030, for investors, suppliers, and operators."

FAF24 kicks off a monumental week for aviation regulators and other leaders, where the Kingdom will also play host to the Airport Council International's annual general assembly and other sector events which will see the leaders of the International Civil Aviation Organization and International Air Transport Association attending the Forum.

Event attendees already include leading all major global manufacturers, airlines including Riyadh Air, Saudia, Flynas, and Flyadeal, and Saudi Vision 2030 projects including NEOM, Red Sea Global, airports including King Salman International Airport, among others.

The Forum will also progress the Saudi Aviation Strategy's (SAS) transformation of the Kingdom into the Middle East's leading aviation hub. The strategy is unlocking more than $100 billion of investment to drive immense growth of the sector, with passenger numbers growing by 26% in 2023 to 112 million and flights increasing by 16% from 700,000 to almost 815,000.

To-register - https://registration.futureaviationforum.com/en/join/public-delegate

Website - https://futureaviationforum.com

About The Future Aviation Forum:

The 2024 Future Aviation Forum hosted by GACA will bring together more than 5,000 aviation experts and leaders from more than 100 countries, including executives from international carriers, all major global manufacturers, airport executives, industry leaders and regulators to shape the future of international air travel and freight management. The Forum will be a global convening point for finding solutions to the most pressing issues in aviation, including supply chain management, human capital planning, capacity growth, customer experience, sustainability, and safety.

The Future Aviation Forum takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20-22, 2024.

Website - https://futureaviationforum.com

Twitter/X - @FAF_Saudi

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/futureaviationforum/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@futureaviationforum6029

About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom's National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom's airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia's connectivity, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom's aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA's regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.

Future Aviation Forum Media Inquiries| [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382632/GACA_Future_Aviation_Forum.jpg

SOURCE The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

For further information: Adi Iyer; +273-6674 4074