GUANGZHOU, China, April 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- GAC continued its strong overseas momentum in March, with monthly sales of its own brands reaching 17,031 units. First-quarter cumulative sales hit 42,165 units, up 86% year-on-year. Driven by the "One GAC 2.0" strategy and "Tech-Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full-Chain Ecosystem" theme, GAC is accelerating its shift from product exports to global operations.

The AION V remained a top performer, posting a 321% year-on-year sales increase in March. Its spacious interior, intelligent cockpit, advanced driver-assistance systems, and 510km range have made it a popular "star model" across multiple countries.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific continued to lead. Singapore and Thailand saw sales surge 304% and 99% year-on-year, respectively. Hong Kong SAR achieved a historic breakthrough: wholesale volume approached 2,000 units in March, with over 2,500 vehicle registration documents submitted. It ranked third in local registrations, achieving a historic high. GAC introduced six star models in Hong Kong, established a full-coverage sales network, and launched a dedicated express logistics system to slash delivery times. In Europe, steady progress was made--Portugal (+37% month-on-month) and Poland (+300% month-on-month). AION UT began rolling off the production line in Austria, marking a key step in localized manufacturing. In the Americas, Uruguay sales soared 567% year-on-year, while Colombia jumped 283% year-on-year. AION UT won top compact EV honors in Bolivia, and GS4 MAX was named "Best SUV."

GAC also deepened its brand presence through high-impact events. At the Bangkok International Motor Show, it launched its first overseas service brand, GAC CARE. In South America, it sponsored the TC2000 Championship and partnered with Colombia's Millonarios Fútbol Club. In Ethiopia, GAC inaugurated a flagship store in Addis Ababa, introducing four pure electric models.

From Hong Kong to Europe, and from Africa to the Americas, GAC is embedding its "In Local, For Local" philosophy, achieving not just sales growth but value resonance. Looking ahead, GAC will continue advancing localized operations, expanding its global service network, and delivering low-carbon, intelligent mobility solutions worldwide.

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Katya Sun, [email protected]