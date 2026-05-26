GAC Deepens Its Global Footprint through High-Standard Services, Entering a New Phase of High-Quality Overseas Expansion

GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Guided by the ONE GAC 2.0 global strategy, GAC has entered a new phase of accelerated global expansion. Over the past two years, GAC's overseas sales have nearly tripled, earning the trust of over 400,000 overseas users.

GAC not only builds world-class vehicles but also sets new service benchmarks globally. Guided by its "Service First, Customer First" philosophy, GAC International upholds its commitment to "In Local, For Local" and continues to implement the GAC INTERNATIONAL Sales Service Standard System (GSSW) service standard across overseas markets, building a service system that meets consistent global standards while adapting to local market characteristics.

In Thailand, GAC unveiled GAC CARE, its first overseas service brand, building a full-lifecycle service system that starts and ends with the user through its "Four Core Pillars."

In Singapore, GAC has built high-standard service workshops and implemented a standardized, transparent, and traceable full-process service management system.

In Hong Kong SAR, GAC has opened a dedicated express logistics channel to enable vehicles to be shipped immediately after production and made available for pickup upon arrival, tailored to local market needs.

In the Middle East, GAC has offered extended warranty policies for vehicles and power batteries. Amid regional disruptions, GAC remained committed to customer care and ensured uninterrupted service.

In Europe, GAC has partnered with a professional roadside assistance provider to offer complimentary pan-European roadside assistance and dedicated services for electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, leveraging its digital service capabilities, GAC offers reliable all-situation, end-to-end services through GAC APP and the multilingual vehicle infotainment system, comprehensively enhancing the user experience.

To date, GAC has established a presence across five major global regions, covering 102 countries and territories, with nine overseas parts warehouses and over 696 channel outlets-- enabling rapid response, original spare parts supply, and convenient local services, fulfilling its "Service First" commitment.

Where GAC vehicles go, service follows; wherever users are, trust remains. GAC is shaping the global image of Chinese automotive brands through systematic services and helping Chinese automobiles to evolve from "going global" to "integrating globally" and "ascending globally".

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SOURCE GAC

Katya Sun, [email protected]