G3 announces plans for new elevators in Alberta and Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - G3 is pleased to announce plans to build two new grain elevators in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

G3 Vermilion, Alberta will have a capacity of 34,000 tonnes and is located on CN Rail; G3 Swift Current, SK will have a capacity of 42,000 tonnes and is located on CP Rail.

Construction will begin in early 2020, pending final regulatory approvals, with completion in 2021.

Both new elevators will be built with the same high-efficiency features as our other new facilities in Western Canada: a loop track that can quickly load a 150-car unit train, and the ability to unload a Super-B truck in less than five minutes.

"G3 has been steadily growing to serve some of the most productive grain growing regions in Western Canada," says G3 CEO Don Chapman. "We're happy to add Vermilion and Swift Current to our network and give farmers there a fast and efficient option for moving their grain to market."

G3 currently has high-efficiency elevators under construction at Wetaskiwin, Morinville, Carmangay, Irricana and Stettler County, Alberta. G3 Terminal Vancouver, a new grain export terminal, is under construction in North Vancouver, BC and will open in 2020.

About G3

G3 was created with the vision of building a smarter path from farmers' fields to global markets. Today, G3 is transforming the way grain moves with an expanding network of facilities that set new standards for fast, safe and reliable operations. We focus on efficiency to create opportunity for our customers across Canada and around the world. G3 Terminal Vancouver, a state-of-the art export facility due to open in 2020, will add more speed and efficiency to our grain supply chain. G3 is a Canadian company, and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

