G2S2 CAPITAL INC. ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN CLARKE INC.

HALIFAX, NS, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2") announces that it has acquired ownership of, and control over, an additional 425,000 common shares of Clarke Inc. ("Clarke"), representing 3.28% of the outstanding common shares of Clarke ("Common Shares"). G2S2 acquired the Common Shares on March 30, 2026, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $21.50 per share (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, G2S2 owned and exercised control over 10,657,300 Common Shares, representing a securityholding percentage of 82.18% of the Common Shares. Immediately after the Acquisition, G2S2 owns and exercises control over 11,082,300 Common Shares, representing a securityholding percentage of 85.46% of the Common Shares.

The Common Shares were purchased for investment purposes. G2S2, may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, or dispose of some or all of their current or additional Common Shares, in the normal course of their investment activities.

In making the Acquisition, G2S2 relied on the exemption from the requirements in securities legislation applicable to formal bids in Section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, G2S2 will file an early warning report regarding this transaction under Clarke's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Clarke's head office is located at 168 Hobsons Lake Drive, Suite 300, Halifax, NS B3S0G4. G2S2's head office is located at 168 Hobsons Lake Drive, Suite 300, Halifax, NS B3S0G4.

About G2S2

G2S2 Capital Inc. is a privately held investment holding company focused on creating value across a variety of businesses with a long term horizon. G2S2 is incorporated under the laws of Canada. G2S2 is controlled

by George & Simé Armoyan.

SOURCE G2S2 Capital Inc.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact George Armoyan, Executive Chairman of G2S2 at 416-855-1922.