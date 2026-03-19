G2M CAP CORP. FILES FILING STATEMENT FOR QUALIFYING TRANSACTION WITH SALESCLOSER AI AND WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - G2M Cap Corp. (TSXV:GTM.p) ("G2M"), Wishpond Technologies Ltd. ("Wishpond") (TSXV:WISH, OTCQX:WPNDF) and SalesCloser Technologies Inc. ("SalesCloser") are pleased to announce that, further to their joint news release dated December 23, 2025, G2M has filed a filing statement (the "Filing Statement") on its SEDAR+ profile in respect of G2M's qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") involving the acquisition by G2M of SalesCloser from Wishpond.

G2M has also received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Conditional Acceptance") in respect of the Transaction. Provided that all of the conditions set out in the Conditional Acceptance have been met, G2M expects to close the Transaction, including the related upsized concurrent financing, on March 24, 2026.

G2M will be holding a special meeting of shareholders to approve various matters required in connection with the Transaction on Friday, March 20, 2026.

For more information, see the Filing Statement on G2M's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements concerning the Definitive Agreement, the Transaction, the completion of the Bridge Financing and the Concurrent Financing, the anticipated timing for completion of the Transaction, the expected ownership of the Resulting Issuer, the intention to apply to list the Resulting Issuer Shares on the TSXV, and the anticipated business and operations of the Resulting Issuer following completion of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions made by management, including assumptions regarding the ability of the parties obtain required regulatory, shareholder and stock exchange approvals, complete the Concurrent Financing on acceptable terms, and general economic and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the Transaction or the Concurrent Financing will not be completed as currently contemplated or at all, that required approvals will not be obtained or will be delayed, changes in market conditions, and other risks generally applicable to companies undertaking a qualifying transaction or reverse takeover. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed on the terms described in this press release, or at all. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Wishpond disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, ‎TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority ‎shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required ‎shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be ‎completed as proposed or at all.‎

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing ‎statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received ‎with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. ‎Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.‎

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction ‎and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.‎

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ‎securities in any jurisdiction.‎ The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the ‎United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United ‎States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person unless they are registered under the ‎United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any applicable state securities laws, or an applicable ‎exemption from the such U.S. registration requirements is available. This news release does not constitute an offer ‎for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of ‎securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed ‎information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.‎

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Hari Nesathurai, CEO of G2M, Phone: 647-259-1754, Email: [email protected]; Ali Tajskandar, CEO of SalesCloser, Phone: (778) 846-0310, Email: [email protected]