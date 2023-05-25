G2M CAP CORP. COMPLETES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - G2M Cap Corp. (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, (TSXV: GTM.P) is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering") of common shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation through its agent, Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent"). The Corporation issued 5,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $500,000.

Following completion of the Initial Public Offering, the Corporation has 13,600,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding, of which 8,700,000 are subject to escrow in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Corporation has an aggregate of 1,300,000 stock options outstanding, all of which have been granted to directors and officers of the Corporation, with each such option exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 until May 25, 2028.

In connection with the Initial Public Offering, the Agent received a cash commission of 10%. The Corporation also granted warrants to the Agent and sub-agent, entitling the holder to purchase up to an aggregate of 500,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share until May 25, 2028. In addition, the Agent was paid an administration fee in connection with the Initial Public Offering.

The board of directors of the Corporation consists of Hari Nesathurai, Harp Dhillon, Doug Jamieson, Paul Doyle and Kesavan Tharmarajah. Mr. Nesathurai also acts as CEO of the Corporation, Harp Dhillon also acts as COO, Doug Jamieson also acts as CFO, and Melissa Martensen acts as Corporate Secretary of the Corporation.

The Common Shares of the Corporation were listed on the Exchange at market open on May 25, 2023 and halted pending completion of the Initial Public Offering. The Corporation expects its Common Shares to resume trading under the symbol GTM.P on May 26, 2023.

The net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering, together with the proceeds from prior sales of Common Shares, will be used by the Corporation to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the capital pool company program pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the Exchange. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE G2M Cap Corp.

For further information: Hari Nesathurai, CEO, Telephone: +1 647 259 1754