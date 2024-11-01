G-P Welcomes Tech Veteran Rohit Bedi as Chief Revenue Officer

Bedi brings more than 25 years of experience leading revenue organizations at SaaS companies to drive G-P's continued growth as the undisputed global employment leader

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , the recognized leader in global employment, today announced Rohit Bedi has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Bedi will lead G-P's revenue strategy, accelerating the company's growth and further extending its market leadership.

"Rohit is a brilliant strategist, leader and expert in building and scaling go-to-market teams and successful global product-led tech companies," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO, G-P. "His background and experience align perfectly with G-P's focus on growth and delivering SaaS and AI global employment products for the next era of HR."

For more than 25 years, Bedi has held executive leadership positions at software companies while leading market-facing organizations including revenue, sales, partnerships, international markets and customer growth across multiple verticals and operating regions. He is credited with driving several growth initiatives and transformations at highly successful software firms, including Duck Creek, MetricStream, Cognizant, Cymbal, PeopleSoft and Siebel Systems, contributing to dominant market share positions and premium outcomes.

Most recently, Bedi was the global CRO at Duck Creek Technologies, a leading provider of SaaS solutions serving worldwide insurance markets, where he led the company to record fiscal year growth, including new business and international business growth, eventually leading to the company's acquisition at a 64% premium by Vista Equity Partners.

"The pace of globalization and workforce evolution continues to accelerate, and I believe human resources is the next transformation opportunity for companies to create a superior competitive advantage along with enhanced business growth," said Rohit Bedi, chief revenue officer, G-P. "The modern era of HR will be the biggest beneficiary of AI. It will enable companies to manage global teams in a seamless, efficient and intelligent manner. G-P is at the forefront of this revolution with the strongest brand, products and global expertise."

Bedi continued, "In joining G-P, I look forward to working with this talented team to drive the evolution of our go-to-market strategy as we continue to transform the future of work and build the most trusted brand for our customers worldwide."

G-P enables companies around the world to hire, onboard and manage teams quickly and compliantly. As Bedi steps into the CRO role, the company is delivering groundbreaking innovation that will shape the future of work and global business.

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to quickly and compliantly build and manage global teams in 180+ countries, regardless of entity status. G-P's industry leading SaaS-based Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor and Advisor products are backed by more than a decade of experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and insights from its proprietary generative AI knowledge base.

