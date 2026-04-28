G-P Secures #1 Leader Ranking in 2026 IEC Group Global EOR Study

G-P maintains its top position for the fourth consecutive year, recognized for compliance depth and agentic AI innovation

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced it has been named the Employer of Record (EOR) industry leader in The IEC Group Global EOR Study 2026 and IEC Dynamic Map™ Quadrant. This marks the fourth consecutive year G-P has secured the #1 position, distinguished by its strength in delivering scalable, agentic AI-enabled global employment and compliance solutions across 180+ countries.

G-P maintains its top position for the fourth consecutive year

"G-P is the benchmark in the global EOR market, combining strong compliance depth and enterprise-grade platform maturity, " said Luis Praxmarer, CEO & practitioner at The IEC Group. "With G-P Contractor and G-P Gia, the company further reinforces its position as a leading partner for complex international workforce expansion."

The IEC Group's Global EOR Study assesses the key providers of international EOR services delivering both advanced and fully managed solutions from their own resources or with partner ecosystem assistance. G-P earned the top position among the 30 leading companies in the industry, specifically cited for its platform quality and its ability to de-risk international expansion for large-scale enterprises.

"Holding the top spot for four years isn't a victory lap, it is a testament to G-P's role as the operating system for a global workforce," said Nat Natarajan, Chief Operating Officer, G-P. "By embedding agentic AI into our core infrastructure, we aren't just facilitating hiring, we are ensuring compliance and intelligence are native to every workflow, allowing our customers to move at the speed of the market."

Read the report and learn more about G-P's industry leadership here.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

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To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

SOURCE G-P