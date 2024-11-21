G-P Recognized as a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

G-P's placement on the list for the second consecutive year reflects continued investment in innovation and market leadership

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized by industry analysts as the undisputed leader in global employment, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress."

This year's 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 186,373% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981% and median growth rate of 460%.

G-P was previously recognized as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2023. The company continues to receive recognition as a leader in global employment, earning top placement in all industry analyst reports since 2020, including Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment , NelsonHall's Global EOR Services NEAT evaluation report and the IEC Group Global EOR Study in 2024.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P offers a robust suite of products, including the world's first AI-based global HR compliance advisor, G-P Gia™, and AI-enabled Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com

About Deloitte

