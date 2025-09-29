G-P Named EOR Industry Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

For the fourth consecutive year, G-P secures the highest EOR Leader position in the Everest Group report, reinforcing its unparalleled industry leadership and impact across the entire EOR landscape

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced its recognition as the highest-designated EOR industry leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year G-P has earned the top spot, a testament to its consistent innovation and dominant leadership in global employment.

G-P named EOR industry leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s EOR Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

"G-P has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's EOR Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for its ability to combine innovation with scale," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its investments in GenAI with G-P Gia, together with an AI-powered EOR and contractor management suite and robust compliance engine, highlight its focus on automation and risk management. G-P's embedded APIs, global coverage through 100+ owned entities and consistently high buyer satisfaction scores reinforce its ability to deliver seamless workforce management across markets."

With this recognition, G-P maintains top leadership placement in all major EOR analyst reports since their inception. This includes leadership status in the IEC Group's Global EOR Study 2025 and the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Employer of Record (EOR) Solutions by QKS Group. In 2025, G-P's Global HR Agent, G-P Gia™, was also recognized as top in the industry, named one of the Top HR Products of the Year by HR Executive.

"G-P continues to raise the bar for the EOR industry," said Nat Natarajan, chief operating officer at G-P. "Our consistent recognition by leading analyst firms is a direct reflection of our relentless pursuit of innovation. We are empowering companies around the world with cutting-edge agentic AI solutions that transform how HR teams get work done."

The PEAK Matrix® Assessment provides the in-depth analysis and insights enterprises need to select top technology and service providers. This year's assessment is a comprehensive global report that evaluates a range of solution providers on factors like revenue, client base, growth, operational scale, technological innovation, and client satisfaction. Everest Group identifies Leaders as providers who not only maintain a strong market presence but also invest in proprietary technology to stand out from their competitors.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

