G-P Joins Built on Workday Program

Customers can build and manage global teams using G-P's AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and global HR agent G-P Gia™ directly within Workday

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced it has joined Built on Workday , a partner program that empowers Workday partners to create and market pre-built apps to solve customers' business and industry challenges. Through the Built on Workday partnership, G-P aims to streamline global employment, empowering customers to seamlessly hire, onboard and manage global talent directly in the Workday platform through G-P's AI-powered global employment solutions, including G-P's AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and G-P's global HR agent, G-P Gia.

"The future of global work just became more accessible. By joining the Built on Workday program, G-P extends its commitment to innovation with real impact, delivering the technology organizations need to more easily grow and scale into markets around the world," said Lori McNally, senior vice president, partners, G-P. "G-P EOR and G-P Gia will transform how organizations build and manage global teams, removing friction and making global employment faster, smarter and more compliant."

The G-P Developer Platform powers key integrations with leading HCM vendors like Workday, enabling seamless synchronization of workforce data across systems. By allowing developers to effortlessly automate the flow of critical employee information, the platform eliminates manual, repetitive tasks and reduces the risk of errors—enhancing operational efficiency for HR and finance teams while accelerating time-to-value for global workforce management.

"The G-P Developer Platform is holistic with product APIs, embeddable widgets and developer tools that allow our customers and partners to integrate and extend seamlessly," said GK Konduri, senior vice president and head of product, G-P. "At G-P, our products, built on a serverless, event-driven platform and advanced agentic AI, are extensible with a best in class developer experience, providing a flexible global employment platform to our customers."

G-P's AI-powered EOR enables shared Workday and G-P customers to hire in 180+ countries internationally in regions where they do not have an entity. It facilitates the direct integration of global hires into the Workday platform, including demographic details, salary and payslip information and invoices. Any updates to international employee details made in Workday will be automatically reflected in G-P.

Additionally, the partnership includes an integration with G-P's global HR agent, G-P Gia. Combining G-P's decade of global HR expertise with cutting-edge AI, G-P Gia is designed to be HR's trusted partner, providing guidance on the toughest employment questions, creating contracts and handbooks, analyzing compensation and more in 50 countries and 50 U.S. states. Gia is always up to date with the latest global compliance standards, giving users the confidence to make informed decisions when building and managing global teams.

Built on Workday empowers innovation partners to build, manage and deploy apps directly on the Workday platform and deliver them to thousands of customers through Workday Marketplace . This provides partners with opportunities to accelerate and scale their app development while addressing customers' evolving business, industry, and regional challenges.

G-P EOR and G-P Gia will be available soon in the Workday Marketplace. For more information about G-P, visit G-P.com .

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

