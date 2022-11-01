G-P Announces Next Generation of its Market Leading Global Employment Platform™ Delivering New Capabilities

G-P's industry-first Employment Contract Generator™ feature makes it quick and easy to create compliant employee contracts, reducing the time to hire

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners) today announced an extensive array of new capabilities and enhancements to its market leading Global Employment Platform, which makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere. Now it's even easier for companies to access talent information, onboard new team members, and manage global operations such as hiring employees and contractors, payroll, taxes, and benefits in a single secure, streamlined, and compliant platform.

New capabilities and enhancements include:

Employment Contract Generator ™ – G-P delivers the industry's first in-platform automated employment contract generator. Now in just minutes, customers can create an employment contract that ensures compliance with local laws for a new team member for nearly every country in the world. This eliminates the time-consuming process of manually creating contracts using offline communication, accelerating the hiring process.

– G-P delivers the industry's first in-platform automated employment contract generator. Now in just minutes, customers can create an employment contract that ensures compliance with local laws for a new team member for nearly every country in the world. This eliminates the time-consuming process of manually creating contracts using offline communication, accelerating the hiring process. New and enhanced integrations – G-P adds new integrations with UKG, Greenhouse and Hibob and has added new capabilities to existing integrations with ADP and the G-P open API. These integrations enable seamless and error-free data flow between the G-P Global Employment Platform and HCM, applicant tracking, payroll, and other systems.

– G-P adds new integrations with UKG, Greenhouse and Hibob and has added new capabilities to existing integrations with ADP and the G-P open API. These integrations enable seamless and error-free data flow between the G-P Global Employment Platform and HCM, applicant tracking, payroll, and other systems. New features in G-P Contractor™ – Numerous enhancements to G-P Contractor include automated contracting approvals, paperless invoicing, the ability to review, manage and terminate contingent worker contracts on the G-P Global Employment Platform and the option to invoice monthly or bi-monthly.

– Numerous enhancements to G-P Contractor include automated contracting approvals, paperless invoicing, the ability to review, manage and terminate contingent worker contracts on the G-P Global Employment Platform and the option to invoice monthly or bi-monthly. Insights and analytics - Custom reporting capabilities and global talent mapping enables customers to identify global talent availability in regions and countries with their specific skillset needs making recruiting and hiring faster and easier by identifying the best locations for talent acquisition.

Custom reporting capabilities and global talent mapping enables customers to identify global talent availability in regions and countries with their specific skillset needs making recruiting and hiring faster and easier by identifying the best locations for talent acquisition. Improved user experience - more intuitive navigation and labels, streamlined workflows, new iconography, in-product chatbot and new branding make information clear, easy to see, and intuitive to use.

"Technology has enabled an interconnected global workforce — one in which cross-cultural communication and collaboration will unlock the future," said Nat (Rajesh) Natarajan, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, G-P. "With this release we deliver on our commitment to our customers to continually innovate our Global Employment Platform. New features, integrations, and best-in-class user experience combine to make it ever easier to access global talent."

G-P's mission is to drive continued advances in enabling and supporting the 'everywhere workforce'. In support of that mission, G-P has accelerated the pace of product development innovation and will soon be delivering additional platform capabilities including:

Equity – G-P will transact and report on taxable equity events requiring payroll and payroll tax reporting in various countries.

– G-P will transact and report on taxable equity events requiring payroll and payroll tax reporting in various countries. Background checks – G-P will automate and simplify background checks, making them an integral part of any hiring process, whether background checks are routinely done for new hires or only when necessary to comply with local or federal laws.

– G-P will automate and simplify background checks, making them an integral part of any hiring process, whether background checks are routinely done for new hires or only when necessary to comply with local or federal laws. Digital wallet for G-P Contractor – Enhancements to G-P Contractor will provide greater flexibility, choice and speed for payments. Specifically, this allows contractors to receive payments for invoices directly into their bank account or digital wallets. Additionally, customers will have options to pay contractors' invoices directly from their bank accounts, digital wallet, or debit cards.

Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Analyst with leading global analyst firm NelsonHall, said: "G-P continues to optimize its equity funding investments, as evidenced by its increased focus and pace of technology innovation. The company's open API framework and newly formed HRIS partnerships provide the flexibility and scalability to build its future-proof platform. G-P's robust cadence of enhancements within its product roadmap to deliver broad HR functionality, security, and scalability aligns with its customers' and professionals' requirements."

