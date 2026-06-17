G-P Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, Setting the Global Standard for Trust and Ethical AI in Global Employment

With this international certification, G-P reinforces its commitment to leading the industry in secure, compliant, and responsible AI-driven global hiring solutions

BOSTON, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced it has officially achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification. This milestone establishes G-P at the forefront of the global employment industry, attaining the world's premier international standard dedicated exclusively to Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).

As AI rapidly transforms the future of work, organizations require confidence that the technology managing their global employment infrastructure is secure, ethical and fully compliant. ISO/IEC 42001 is a rigorous, independently audited framework that validates an organization's ability to responsibly develop, deploy and monitor AI technologies. For G-P's customers, this certification serves as a powerful assurance that the company's agentic AI Global Employment Platform operates with the highest levels of transparency, accountability and risk management.

"True innovation cannot exist without trust," said Nat Natarajan, COO at G-P. "Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification isn't just a technical milestone for G-P, it is a testament to our foundational commitment to ethical technology. We are proud to lead the industry forward, ensuring our customers can scale their global teams using best in class AI that is validated against the strictest international benchmarks for safety and compliance."

Elevating Compliance in the Age of AI

Navigating international employment law is inherently complex, and introducing AI into global HR and compliance workflows requires unparalleled oversight. The ISO/IEC 42001 standard ensures that G-P's AI governance framework is built to manage the multifaceted risks associated with machine learning and automated systems.

The certification covers several critical pillars of G-P's AI Management System, including:

Comprehensive Risk Mitigation: Continuous identification and evaluation of AI-specific operational and security risks.

Continuous identification and evaluation of AI-specific operational and security risks. Data Governance & Integrity: Establishing strict parameters for AI data provenance and quality, ensuring data utilized by AI models is handled ethically and in alignment with global privacy principles.

Establishing strict parameters for AI data provenance and quality, ensuring data utilized by AI models is handled ethically and in alignment with global privacy principles. Algorithmic Transparency: Ensuring AI system deployment features clear traceability and logging, allowing for meaningful human oversight and accountability.

Ensuring AI system deployment features clear traceability and logging, allowing for meaningful human oversight and accountability. Systemic Accountability: Establishing clear corporate governance and institutional responsibility for all AI outputs and lifecycles.

Setting a New Benchmark for the Global Employment Industry

While AI tools have become ubiquitous, enterprise buyers are rightly demanding independent validation rather than self-attestation. G-P's successful audit distinguishes the company as a trailblazer in the global employment space. While some technology providers in adjacent industries have begun adopting the framework, G-P represents the vanguard for the EOR and global employment sector.

This achievement seamlessly complements G-P's robust data security and privacy portfolio, including its existing commitments to ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security), ISO/IEC 27017 (Cloud Security), ISO/IEC 27018 (Cloud Privacy), and SOC 2 compliance. Together, these frameworks provide global enterprises, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies, with the peace of mind that their intellectual property, employee data and hiring workflows are protected by world-class infrastructure.

For more information about G-P's commitment to secure, compliant, and AI-driven global employment technology, please visit g-p.com.

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. As the world's first agentic AI-driven Global Employment Platform, G-P codes global labor laws and compliance directly into existing corporate workflows, helping companies of all sizes manage the full employee lifecycle. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries backed by more than a decade of global operational data and the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts. This unmatched proprietary knowledge powers its Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor, and Global HR Agent, G-P Gia™, products.

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SOURCE G-P