G Mining Ventures Reports Q3 2025 Production Results

BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce production results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025") for the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine ("TZ") in the State of Pará, Brazil.

TZ produced 46,360 ounces of gold during Q3 2025, bringing production year-to-date at the end of September 2025 to 124,525 ounces of gold. In the third quarter of 2025, the mill processed 1,094 kt of ore resulting in an average throughput rate of 11,890 tonnes per day ("tpd") or 92% of nameplate at an average grade of 1.43 grams per tonne with recoveries of 92.3%.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Office of GMIN, stated: "TZ continues to deliver on the plans set out for 2025. The third quarter marked another period of strong operational performance, achieving the highest quarterly gold production in the company's history. This reflects continued improvement across both mining and milling operations."

Third Quarter 2025 Production Highlights

Gold production totaled 46,360 ounces, representing a 9% increase over Q2 2025.

Gold sales reached 49,119 ounces, a 23% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The plant achieved an average throughput of 11,890 tpd, equivalent to 92% of nameplate capacity, up from 11,107 tpd (86%) in Q2 2025.

Gold recovery improved to 92.3%, compared to 90.3% in Q2 2025.

The average mining rate rose to 55,023 tpd, marking a 15% increase from Q2 2025.

Tocantinzinho Production Details:

TZ Production Q2 2025 Q3 2025 YTD 2025 Mining Activities







Ore Tonnes Mined kt 1,649 1,787 4,948 Waste Tonnes Mined kt 2,707 3,275 8,177 Total Tonnes Mined kt 4,356 5,062 13,125 Strip Ratio Waste/Ore 1.64 1.83 1.65 Average Mining Rate tpd 47,873 55,023 48,078 Processing Activities







Total Tonnes Processed kt 1,011 1,094 3,009 Average Plant Throughput tpd 11,107 11,890 11,021 Average Gold Recovery % 90.3 92.3 90.2 Average Gold Grade of Ore Processed g/t Au 1.45 1.43 1.43 Gold Produced oz 42,587 46,360 124,525 Gold Sold

40,082 49,119 124,636

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call and Webcast

GMIN will release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 12, 2025, after market close. GMIN's senior management will host a conference call the following day, at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss the Corporation's financial and operating results, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Participants may join the conference call using the following call-in details:

Conference ID: 4699534

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (800) 715-9871

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1-646-307-1963

Participants can also access a live webcast of the conference call via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iggxitpp or via the GMIN website at: https://gmin.gold/investors/presentations-and-events/

A replay of this conference call will be available via the webcast for 12 months. Replay details will be provided on the GMIN website 24 hours after the call at:

https://gmin.gold/investors/presentations-and-events/

Qualified Person

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed the press release on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana -- all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the release of GMIN's third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 12, 2025; (ii) the continued improvement across both mining and milling operations; (iii) the quoted comments of GMIN's President & Chief Executive Officer; (iv) the above-listed 2025 catalysts; and (v) more generally, the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to (i) the improved gold recoveries at TZ, (ii) a stable plant throughput at TZ, (iii) the 2025 production guidance for the TZ mine, (iv) the price of gold, and (v) currency exchange rates; and those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp."

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the gold production, gold sales, plant throughput, gold recovery and average mining rate will continue to increase or at least be maintained at same levels, or (ii) the 2025 production guidance for TZ will be achieved, or (iii) the 2025 catalysts will materialize as expected by management, or (iv) TZ and Oko West will grow GMIN into the next intermediate producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

