G Mining Ventures Announces Receipt of Final Environmental Permit for Oko West Gold Project in Guyana

BROSSARD, QC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce it has received the Environmental Permit (the "EP") from Guyana's Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") for the Oko West Gold Project ("Oko West" or the "Project"). This key regulatory milestone follows the submission of GMIN's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") in November 2024 and marks the culmination of a transparent, multi-stakeholder review process led by the EPA, which began with the establishment of Terms of Reference in early 2023 and was supported by nearly two years of baseline environmental and social studies.

The five-year permit, valid through July 2030, authorizes the construction and operation of Oko West, which is expected to create an average of 1,270 direct permanent jobs during its lifetime.

"The receipt of the Environmental Permit is a pivotal milestone that de-risks Oko West and clears the path toward a construction decision later this year," commented Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement reflects constructive engagement with the EPA, the Government of Guyana, and the communities of Region 7, and demonstrates Oko West can progress responsibly—safeguarding the environment, generating employment, and delivering sustainable economic benefits. With this approval, a favorable gold price outlook, and cash flow from TZ, GMIN is well-positioned to advance the Project in alignment with the highest environmental and social standards, creating lasting value for all stakeholders."

A Strong Partnership with Guyana

The receipt of the EP underscores the strong and ongoing partnership between GMIN and the Government of Guyana, whose transparent regulatory environment and timely decision-making are essential to achieving project milestones.

Guyana continues to be recognized as an attractive destination for mining investment, as reflected in the Fraser Institute's recent Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2024, which ranks the country as a top 10 mining jurisdiction globally, out of 82 jurisdictions evaluated.i

In addition to the EPA, GMIN extends its appreciation to Guyana's other regulatory bodies including the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Ministry of Natural Resources, and all other agencies overseeing the mining sector, whose professionalism and collaborative spirit help advance the Project responsibly and on schedule.

__________________________________ i Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2024 (pg. 3).

Early Works and Next Steps

GMIN began early works at Oko West in March 2025, which included the development of a wharf on the Cuyuni River, access roads, and construction of the permanent camp. Approximately $190 million has already been committed or negotiated for long-lead items such as mobile and marine equipment, grinding mills, the primary crusher, and a power plant. Initial equipment deliveries are expected in H2 2025, enabling the Corporation to begin self-performing earthworks on site.

The Corporation anticipates making a formal construction decision in H2 2025, at which time more details regarding project financing will be communicated. In the interim, detailed engineering and exploration activities continue at Oko West.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana — all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol "GMIN".

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the construction and operation of Oko West creating about 1,270 jobs over the life of mine; (ii) the initial equipment deliveries being expected in Q3-2025 and enabling GMIN to start earthworks on site; (iii) a formal construction decision in H2-2025; and (iv) in general, the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp."; as well as the quoted comments of GMIN's President & Chief Executive Officer.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, and those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) a formal construction for Oko West will be made in H2-2025, or at all; (ii) Oko West will progress in alignment with the highest environmental and social standards; (iii) Guyana's regulatory environment will ensure timely decision-making allowing GMIN to achieve project milestones; (iv) Guyana will remain attractive for mining investment; (v) Oko West will advance responsibly and on schedule; (vi) GMIN will achieve its stated objectives for Oko West; or (vii) TZ and Oko West will grow GMIN into the next intermediate producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE G Mining Ventures Corp

Jean-François Lemonde, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514.299.4926, [email protected]