G Mining Ventures Announces Promotion of Dušan Petković to Senior Vice President

BROSSARD, QC, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Dušan Petković has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy.

Mr. Petković co-founded GMIN in October 2020 and served as a founding Director of the Board until March 2021, when he joined the management team as the inaugural Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations. He has been responsible for leading the Corporation's capital markets initiatives including capital raising, acquisitions, and investor relations. His strong capital markets acumen and extensive experience is instrumental in bringing institutional investor awareness to GMIN. Mr. Petković has played an integral role on the GMIN team, leading the identification and acquisition of the Corporation's flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project ("TZ" or the "Project"). He was also pivotal in securing the US$481 million financing package to fully fund the development and construction of TZ, creatively structured to include a gold stream, term loan, strategic equity and equipment financing, all at attractive costs of capital.

Mr. Petković is a highly accomplished investment professional with extensive experience in the metals and mining sector. Prior to joining GMIN, he was a Principal, Private Debt, at Sprott Resource Lending Corp. ("Sprott"). Over his 10 years at Sprott, Mr. Petković was responsible for the origination, structuring, and investment management of bespoke financing transactions for companies in the mining sector. Prior to Sprott, he spent time in mining investment banking, advising on IPOs, equity issuance and M&A. Mr. Petković earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Western University and is a CFA® charterholder.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Dušan is an important member of our team, and this promotion is a recognition of his many contributions enabling the Corporation to achieve several significant milestones in its short history. We look forward to the value that I trust Dušan will continue to create in his new role as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy."

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Gold Project in mining friendly and prospective Pará State, Brazil.

