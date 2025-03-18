G Mining Ventures Announces Inclusion to Multiple Indices

BROSSARD, QC, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce that common shares of the Corporation have recently been selected for inclusion in multiple major stock indices, including the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMX or GDX), MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (GDXJ), S&P/TSX Composite index (GSPTSE) and iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC).

"We are very pleased that GMIN has been selected for inclusion in multiple indices." commented Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & CEO. "Since starting this journey in 2020, the entire GMIN team has singularly focused on flawlessly executing our signature self-perform approach through the identification, acquisition, development and operation of long-life, high margin gold projects. As we continue our transformation into a leading mid-tier gold producer with a robust asset portfolio including the operating Tocantinzinho Gold Mine, the development stage Oko West Gold Project, and the advanced exploration Gurupi Project, we are being recognized by the capital markets for our value creation for our shareholders. These inclusions not only mark another significant corporate milestone but should also help increase our trading liquidity through incremental demand for our shares from investors who track the composition of the indices and benchmark their performance against them."

The rebalance date for the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMX or GDX), MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index (GDXJ) and S&P/TSX Composite index (GSPTSE) will be March 21, 2025. The rebalance date for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) was February 28, 2025.

For more information on the indices that GMIN shares are currently included in or will be added to, including methodology, composition and performance, please visit each Index's website:

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Brazil and Oko West Gold Project in Guyana, both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the quoted comments of GMIN's President & CEO; and (ii) more generally, the section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, and those underlying the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) GMIN's self-perform approach will successfully advance the Oko West Project, as planned, or (ii) the Oko West feasibility study will be positive and lead to a construction decision, or (iii) the Corporation will continue to create value for its shareholders, or (iv) the Corporation's inclusion in several indices will increase the trading liquidity of its common shares, or (v) more generally, GMIN will achieve its stated objectives for TZ and Oko West or use TZ and Oko West to grow GMIN into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the (i) Annual Information Form of G Mining TZ Corp. (then known as G Mining Ventures Corp.) dated March 27, 2024, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, (ii) Annual Information Form of G Mining Guyana Corp. (then known as Reunion Gold Corporation) dated April 25, 2024, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, and (iii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE G Mining Ventures Corp

Additional Information: For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold or contact: Jessie Liu-Ernsting, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications, 647.728.4176, [email protected]