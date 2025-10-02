G Mining Ventures Announces Approval of SUDAM Tax Incentive for Tocantinzinho Gold Mine

BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is pleased to announce that the Superintendência do Desenvolvimento da Amazônia ("SUDAM") has formally approved the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine ("TZ"), located in Pará State, Brazil, for inclusion in its regional development tax incentive program.

With this approval, the Brazilian nominal corporate income tax rate applicable to TZ will be reduced from 34% to approximately 15.25% for a period of 10 years, from fiscal year 2025. The incentive is renewable following the initial term and is expected to materially enhance after-tax earnings and free cash flow generation.

" The approval of this tax incentive further strengthens TZ's already robust economics and affirms the value of our investment in the Amazon region ," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer. "With over 80% of our workforce from Pará and 99.8% Brazilian employees, we are deeply committed to sustainable growth that benefits local communities. By lowering our effective tax rate, we expand margins and increase free cash flow -- reinforcing TZ's role as the engine that funds our disciplined growth pipeline for our Oko West Gold Project in Guyana and our advanced exploration at Gurupi. This outcome highlights strong local support and underscores the execution capabilities of our in-country team."

About the SUDAM Program

SUDAM is a federal development agency tasked with fostering sustainable economic growth in the Amazon region of Brazil. Its tax incentive program provides eligible projects with a reduced Brazilian nominal corporate income tax rate, typically from 34% to ~15%, renewable after the initial 10-year period. The program is intended to support investment, job creation, and sustainable development within the Amazon region.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project in Guyana -- all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol "GMIN".

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the SUDAM incentive being expected to enhance the Corporation's after-tax earnings and free cash flow generation; and (ii) in general, the sections entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp." and "About the SUDAM Program"; as well as the quoted comments of GMIN's President & Chief Executive Officer.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, those relating to the SUDAM incentive's perennity and those underlying the items listed in the above sections entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp." and "About the SUDAM Program".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the SUDAM incentive will remain in force and provide a reduction of the tax rate over 10 years or any other period of time; or (ii) TZ will continue to be the engine funding the Corporation's growth pipeline; or (iii) GMIN will achieve its stated objectives for TZ; or (iv) TZ and Oko West will grow GMIN into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SOURCE G Mining Ventures Corp

Additional Information: For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold or contact: Jean-François Lemonde, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514.299.4926, [email protected]