Fuzzy Math Inc. Opens Toronto Office, Tapping into Thriving Canadian Tech Market

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fuzzy Math, a U.S.-based user experience design and product strategy consultancy, today announced the official opening of its Canadian office in Toronto. Building on more than four years of delivering services to Canadian clients -- including KPMG Canada -- the new entity strengthens Fuzzy Math's ability to provide faster, locally based support as demand for digital transformation accelerates nationwide.

"Opening our Toronto office marks an exciting milestone in our growth. After four years of partnering with Canadian clients, we're investing locally to deliver faster response, deeper understanding of Canadian user needs, and to expand our work in AI-driven product strategy and design," said Mark Baldino, Co-Founder of Fuzzy Math Inc.

Canada's IT services market is projected to grow from approximately USD 60 billion in 2025 to more than USD 128 billion by 2030, nearly doubling in size with an average annual growth rate of over 16%. Toronto, the country's largest technology hub, is a natural choice for Fuzzy Math's expansion, offering access to world-class talent and proximity to enterprise clients.

Toronto was ranked 4th in specialized AI talent and is home to 40% of Canada's AI companies, making it the ideal market to continue Fuzzy Math's AI-driven product strategy and design.

"Fuzzy Math has been instrumental in helping us reimagine how digital, UX, and AI come together to serve clients better. Their new Canadian office amplifies that impact -- giving our teams and clients local access to a trusted partner who understands both the pace of innovation and the importance of human-centred design," said Davin Gnanapragasam, CTO and Partner, Tax & Legal at KPMG Canada.

Toronto Global, the region's investment attraction agency, supported Fuzzy Math in establishing its presence in the Toronto Region by providing market insights and guidance throughout the expansion process.

"Toronto is North America's fastest-growing tech hub and a magnet for global companies looking to innovate and scale. Fuzzy Math's decision to establish a Canadian office here is another strong signal of confidence in our region's world-class design and technology talent. We're thrilled to welcome them to Toronto's thriving innovation ecosystem," said Stephen Lund, CEO of Toronto Global.

Canadian organizations interested in exploring how Fuzzy Math can support their digital, UX, and AI initiatives are invited to book a consultation with Co-Founder Mark Baldino during his time in Toronto. To schedule a meeting, please contact [email protected] or visit www.fuzzymath.com.

About Fuzzy Math

Fuzzy Math ( www.fuzzymath.com ) is a user experience design consultancy that helps B2B software companies and enterprise organizations unlock innovation through UX design, product strategy, and applied AI. With a track record of delivering complex design solutions for financial services, technology, healthcare, and government organizations, Fuzzy Math's team blends design thinking, research, and technical expertise to create products that drive adoption and measurable business impact. Founded in Chicago in 2009, Fuzzy Math now operates in both the United States and Canada.

SOURCE Fuzzy Math