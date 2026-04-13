FutureFit AI Announces Strategic Investment to Help Governments and Industries Navigate AI's Impact on People and Jobs

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - FutureFit AI, a global leader in AI-powered workforce development technology, today announced an investment from Achieve Partners, led by investor and author Ryan Craig, to accelerate its mission of helping more people navigate to better jobs faster and cheaper at scale. This investment marks an important step forward in expanding FutureFit AI's ability to scale talent marketplaces across new regions, close critical talent gaps in growth sectors, and expand access to good jobs in partnership with governments and industry organizations.

"As a society, we're continuing to underestimate what is needed to help people navigate transitions in the AI-driven economy," said Hamoon Ekhtiari, CEO of FutureFit AI. "Meanwhile, our institutions don't have the necessary infrastructure to support that transition. The same technology that is causing so much anxiety around job losses and layoffs also has tremendous potential to help unlock economic mobility for people and close critical talent gaps for industries of the future."

FutureFit AI develops talent marketplace and workforce infrastructure that supports career navigation and skills-based matching across education, training, and employment systems, enabling more coordinated and scalable approaches to workforce development.

Through government and industry partnerships across Canada at the provincial and federal levels, in states across the U.S, and Europe, FutureFit AI connects people, education providers, and employers within a shared talent matching and career exploration system. In Canada, this has included supporting over 150,000 unemployed and laid off workers through employment services in Ontario and powering a $250M national upskilling initiative that has placed over 10,000 people into high-demand jobs.

By leveraging regional labour market data, the platform supports career navigation and pathway discovery, helping individuals move into new opportunities, informing education and training pathways, and enabling states and regions to address talent gaps in critical industries.

"For too long, the U.S. workforce system has relied on disparate and disconnected systems to try to bridge the gap between the skills workers bring to the table, and the jobs available in a fast-changing labour market. In the age of AI, the need for a better approach has only become more urgent," said Ryan Craig, co-founder and managing director of Achieve and author of Apprentice Nation, A New U, and College Disrupted. "FutureFit AI is solving that problem by helping workforce organizations create clearer paths to career opportunity for workers and solve pressing talent gaps that hinder economic growth. Their work around the country has already demonstrated the ability to help more people get good jobs faster."

"A mission that began with a simple question of 'What if everyone had a GPS for their career?' has turned into years of working closely with government and industry leaders to respond to – and solve for – the impacts of digital transformation and AI on jobs and people," added Ekhtiari. "Our partnership with Achieve will accelerate our work to build and scale the missing workforce transition infrastructure that our country and the world so badly need at this moment."

About FutureFit AI

FutureFit AI builds technology and AI solutions that help individuals, employers, and institutions navigate a rapidly changing labour market. FutureFit AI combines real-time labour market data with personalized career pathways to drive measurable workforce outcomes. www.futurefit.ai

About Achieve Partners

Achieve Partners is engineering the future of learning and earning by investing in cutting-edge technologies and novel business models to bolster skill development and secure the future of work for millions of Americans. By harnessing digital transformation to build new models for learning and new pathways to good jobs, Achieve is helping to level the playing field, improve socioeconomic mobility, and rekindle the American Dream. www.achievepartners.com

SOURCE FutureFit AI

Media Contact: Erika Underwood, FutureFit AI, [email protected]