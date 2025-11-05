Future Minerals Forum Announces Partnership with BMO to Drive Investment in the Global Metals & Mining Sector

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), the world's leading platform for shaping the future of minerals, is excited to announce its partnership with BMO, the world's leading metals and mining investment bank.

FMF and BMO leadership at the signing of a strategic partnership to drive investment in the global metals and mining sector.

The partnership is part of FMF's aim to drive global mineral development through investment promotion, enhance engagement with targeted investors, and create a robust platform to drive mineral investment opportunities. This year BMO will partner with FMF by sharing its deep metals and mining expertise as FMF convenes leaders of mining companies and large investors with a common objective – finding international opportunities to grow their investment portfolios in the sector.

Ali Al-Mutairi, Executive Director of FMF, stated, "This partnership with BMO is a first for FMF, marking a significant step in our mission to facilitate investment in mineral development in the Super Region (Africa, Western and Central Asia) and globally. By joining forces, we can create opportunities that not only benefit our organizations but also contribute to the growth and sustainability of the mineral sector in the MENA, the Super Region and beyond."

Under the theme 'Gateway to Funding', the following elements will be introduced to FMF, to be held in Riyadh from 13 to 15 January 2026:

Mining Investment Journey: BMO will deliver closed-door information sessions to potential local and regional investors. These 'deep dive' sessions will cover the entire mineral value chain and investment journey, from exploration to mining and processing.

BMO will deliver closed-door information sessions to potential local and regional investors. These 'deep dive' sessions will cover the entire mineral value chain and investment journey, from exploration to mining and processing. Access to capital presentations: FMF and BMO will be co-hosting strategy presentations by major mining companies, offering investors an exclusive opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders. This will be part of the Gateway to Funding stream.

Through such partnerships, FMF continues to serve as the global platform connecting investors, policymakers, and industry leaders shaping the future of minerals. Registration for FMF 2026 is now open via:

https://registration.futuremineralsforum.com/e/9ee6d849-04bf-4671-837f-b32ca68b2d74/a/9ee6d849-086b-48d1-98c0-524e5a0494cf

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814304/FMF_x_BMO.jpg

