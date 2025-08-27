Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc. Secures General Atomics US$20 Million Investment in Flagship Project: UNITY-2

10-year investment enables key fusion technology development activities on globally unique test platform.

CHALK RIVER, ON, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc. (FFC), a joint venture between Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and Kyoto Fusioneering, is pleased to announce that it has recently reached an agreement with General Atomics (GA) to finalize a US$20 million, ten-year strategic investment into the UNITY-2 project. This agreement marks a collaboration between two world-leading fusion technology organizations, and will accelerate the deployment of FFC's flagship project, the "Unique Integrated Testing Facility" (UNITY-2), which will be the world's first fully-integrated fusion fuel cycle.

The fuel cycle is an essential part of any proposed commercial fusion power plant design – breeding, capturing, extracting, and recycling the precious tritium required for fusion reactions to take place is the only way to achieve fusion's promise of limitless clean energy. FFC's mission is to close this technology gap for fusion developers and believes that the best way to achieve this mission is through the UNITY-2 system.

UNITY-2 will serve as a test platform for fusion industry members to demonstrate the performance of their components and technologies, rapidly advancing the technology readiness level "TRL" of these systems towards a commercial state. GA's investment will enable them to use the facility to further develop their fusion components. Mr. Yuhei Nozoe – Co-CEO of FFC noted that "This investment by GA illustrates the value that UNITY-2 can bring to fusion technology companies: Only real-world testing in representative fusion conditions can truly de-risk fuel cycle components. Anyone serious about achieving commercial fusion in the next few decades recognizes the importance of having facilities like UNITY-2 to go beyond modeling and paper studies and determine actual performance."

This international collaboration was facilitated by the Canadian Government's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy, in support of the Canadian Government's procurement of MQ-9B SkyGuardian® Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. "We sincerely appreciate that the Federal Agency for Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) has recognized the long-term economic and technological benefits that FFC will bring to the people of Canada" said Dr. Ian Castillo – Co-CEO of FFC. "This project is a perfect example of the ITB Policy helping to foster international collaboration for the benefit of Canada, and we look forward to delivering the UNITY-2 system to serve as a hub of Canada's, and the world's, fusion technology development efforts."

GA has a storied history as a leader of fusion research, both through the efforts of their scientific and engineering teams around the globe, and through their role as the operator of the DIII-D National Fusion Facility, the U.S. Department of Energy's largest magnetic fusion research facility. Although founded in 2024, FFC builds on decades of tritium handling experience from Canada's national lab – Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), and on a team of top fusion experts from Kyoto Fusioneering. "This collaboration really is a win-win. The capabilities of FFC and General Atomics mesh very well and we are confident that our mutual passion for innovation, clean energy technology, and achieving the promises that fusion holds will result in many substantial advancements for our organizations, and for Canada and the United States over the coming decade." Wrote Dr. Vivek Lall, Chief Executive of General Atomics Global Corporation.

About FFC

FFC is a joint venture between two of the world's leading fusion service providers – Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and Kyoto Fusioneering (KF). Founded in 2024, FFC combines over 70 years of tritium research and management expertise with the nimble, customer-focused approach of a start-up.

At Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc. (FFC), we provide end-to-end solutions to delivering a performance-driven fuel cycle. From design to full operations, our fuel cycle systems are designed to boost fuel efficiency, reduce tritium inventory, and maximize heat transfer for power conversion—enabling safe, high-performance, and cost-effective fusion energy systems.

FFC is committed to support the development of the fusion ecosystem and is gladly engaged in consultations that pertain to our areas of expertise such as tritium management, handling and operational experience.

For more information on FFC's activities, please visit www.ffc.inc

About General Atomics

Since the dawn of the atomic age, General Atomics innovations have advanced the state of the art across the full spectrum of science and technology – from nuclear energy and defense to medicine and high-performance computing. Behind a talented global team of scientists, engineers, and professionals, GA's unique experience and capabilities continue to deliver safe, sustainable, economical, and innovative solutions to meet growing global demands.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable RPA systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than eight million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent situational awareness. The company also produces a variety of sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

SOURCE Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc.

FFC Contact: Denys Elliot, Business Development Lead, 1-613-639-2201, [email protected]