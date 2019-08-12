Further Update on the Atlatsa Comprehensive Restructuring and Going Private Transaction

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Atlatsa Resources Corporation ("Atlatsa" or the "Company") (TSX: ATL; JSE: ATL) shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the notice of special meeting and management information circular to Shareholders dated Thursday, July 4, 2019 ("Circular"), wherein Shareholders were advised of, inter alia, the Composite Transaction (as defined in the Circular) to be implemented by way of a Canadian court‑approved plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement") under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), (the "Arrangement").

In addition, Shareholders are referred to the announcement on August 2, 2019 confirming that the requisite Shareholder approvals in connection with the Arrangement have been obtained.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised words and terms contained in this announcement shall bear the meanings ascribed thereto in the Circular.

CONDITIONS TO EFFECTIVENESS OF THE ARRANGEMENT



Shareholders are advised that a further condition to effectiveness of the Arrangement, being the granting of the Final Order by the Supreme Court of British Columbia , has been fulfilled.



Shareholders are referred to the Plan of Arrangement, included in the Circular, for the remaining conditions to effectiveness of the Arrangement.



FURTHER UPDATE



Details regarding the salient dates for the settlement of the Share Cash-Out Consideration and the delisting from the TSX and the JSE will be published following the fulfilment, satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to effectiveness of the Arrangement, as detailed above.



Shareholders are further reminded to submit their Letter of Transmittal or Form of Surrender, providing for the delivery of Common Shares to enable receipt of the Share Cash-Out Consideration, in accordance with the terms set out therein.



QUERIES



For further information please contact

Joel Kesler

Chief Commercial Officer

Office: +27 10 286 1166

Email: Joel@atlatsa.com

Corporate Advisor, transaction and JSE Sponsor to Atlatsa: One Capital South African attorneys to Atlatsa: Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc. Canadian legal counsel to Atlatsa: Stikeman Elliott LLP U.S. legal counsel to Atlatsa: Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Independent Financial Advisor to the Special Committee: Duff & Phelps Canada Limited

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws, that are based on Atlatsa's expectations, estimates and projections as of the dates as of which those statements are made, including statements relating to the Arrangement, the completion and effective date of the Arrangement, the receipt of necessary approvals, including applicable governmental entity, TSX, JSE and regulatory and other third-party approvals and consents. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology and can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "expect", "intend", "believe", "plan", "forecasts", "predicts", "schedule", "forecast", "predict", "will", "could", "may", or their negatives or other comparable words.

Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based, in part, on factors and assumptions that may change, thus causing actual results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors and assumptions include the approval of the Plan of Arrangement by governmental entities, TSX, JSE and regulatory and other third-party approvals and consents, and the implementation of the terms of the Plan of Arrangement, the agreement relating to the Prospecting Rights Disposition and the agreement relating to the RPM Debt Write-Off and the ATH Debt Write-Off.

Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Atlatsa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the failure to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Arrangement, including the receipt of the required governmental entities, TSX, JSE and other regulatory and other third-party approvals and consents, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of, or failure to complete, the Arrangement, or a material adverse effect with respect to the Company, uncertainties related to the implementation of the Arrangement; uncertainties related to satisfying the conditions precedent of the Arrangement.

Atlatsa advises Shareholders that these cautionary remarks expressly qualify in their entirety all forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to Atlatsa or persons acting on its behalf. Atlatsa assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such statements or information, except as required by law. Shareholders should carefully review the cautionary notes and risk factors contained in this document and other documents that Atlatsa files from time to time with, or furnishes to, the Canadian securities regulators and which are also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: On behalf of Atlatsa Resources: Joel Kesler, Chief Commercial Officer, Office: +27 10 286 1166, Email: joel@atlatsa.com; R&A Strategic Communications: Pam McLeod, Office: +27 11 880 3924, Email: pam@rair.co.za; One Capital Sponsor Services Proprietary Limited: Taryn Carter, Office: +27 11 550 5000, Email: sponsor@onecapital.co.za

