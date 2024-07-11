FURNITURE CHINA 2024 Thrives with Enhanced Original Chinese Design and International Markets during 10-13 September in Pudong

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- This year, the China International Furniture Expo, known as Furniture China, organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held from 10 to 13 September 2024 at SNIEC. The 4-day event will present excellent furniture designs and innovations from the world, attracting 200,000 visitors, including traders, professionals, manufacturers, enthusiasts, and media.

Maintaining high standards, Furniture China 2024 emphasizes sustainability in global trade. Over 3,000 exhibitors from 26 countries will showcase their latest design products. With a 350,000 sq.m exhibition area, the fair creates numerous business opportunities.

More Clearer Positioning with Increasing Exhibitor Lineup

Furniture China 2024 at SNIEC will exceed past editions, to further promote furniture manufacturing productivity and global trade. Exhibitors from 26 countries will participate, expecting record numbers. Five international pavilions from France, Belgium, Singapore, Malaysia, and Turkey are confirmed. Nearly 95% of booth space is sold, with 20% new exhibitors showcasing innovative designs.

Simultaneously, Maison Shanghai 2024 at SWEECC will feature integrated B2P2C exhibition formats, focusing on modern lifestyles and home retail trends. The fair will highlight youth, diversity, and innovation through themed exhibitions and events. Exhibits include home decorations, furnishings, carpets, lighting, arts & crafts, outdoor ornaments, and designer pieces, that aims to deliver a cutting-edge experience in home interior trends for global buyers.

Materials Provide the Cornerstone of High-end Manufacturing

Furniture Manufacturing & Supply China (FMC China) and FMC Premium (FMP) enhance raw materials and optimize furniture production supply chains. It will host over 800 companies showcasing advanced manufacturing techniques at SNIEC alongside Furniture China. Chinese manufacturers in wood, fabric, leather, hardware, and more will exhibit onsite together with global brands, introducing eco-friendly materials and innovations to elevate the global furniture industry.

Engage DTS FurnitureChina APP for Smarter Trade

Buyers can also discover elite furniture suppliers on APP (download: DTS FurnitureChina) which enables product filtering, quotation requests, meeting appointments, and map navigation, streamlining procurement and acquiring direct negotiations.

Convenient Visit to China

China offers visa-free entry to travelers from 18 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, and others, within certain stays. Shanghai provides 72/144-hour visa-free transit for eligible travelers, greatly enhancing travel convenience.

Event Website: www.furniture-china.cn | www.maison-shanghai.cn

B2B Portal: dts.jiagle.com

