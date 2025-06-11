HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- FUN88 , a trusted online gaming website, is happy to celebrate its 17th birthday with a special event for all members. The event is from June 2 to 29, 2025. Members can join and win great prizes like a 7-day trip to watch a live Newcastle United football match, a Royal Oak watch or 17 spins to get a special Anniversary Badge, and many more prizes that every member can definitely win.

With the slogan, 'Play with FUN, Be FUN', this big event brings both fun and real rewards to all players.

FUN88 Vietnam Celebrates 17th Anniversary with 17 Spins, Rewards & Newcastle Match Trip

How to win big in FUN88's 17th anniversary event:

BE FUN Lucky Spin: Complete daily or special birthday missions to earn spins. Every spin wins a reward! Top prizes include a Premier League match trip, Royal Oak watch, and more.

Daily Check-In: Visit the new Rewards Lobby. Members who topped up in the last 7 days can check in daily for a reward - up to 8,888 VND

Deposit on June 8, 18, 28: Get 5 extra spins just by depositing on these lucky dates.

Get 5 extra spins just by depositing on these lucky dates. Extra Missions: Join Virtual Sports, SOS Insurance Jackpot, or register for 'Road to World Cup 2026 – I Bet Gold Fortune' for even more spins.

Join Virtual Sports, SOS Insurance Jackpot, or register for 'Road to World Cup 2026 – I Bet Gold Fortune' for even more spins. Anniversary Badge: Spin the BE FUN Wheel 17 times during the event to get the special 17th Anniversary Badge.

Visit the FUN88 Promotions page for full details.

What Makes FUN88 a Trusted Choice

FUN88 Vietnam is a trusted website for online games like sports, esports, 3D games, and lottery. The app is easy to use, supports safe payments via local bank transfer, ZaloPay, MoMo, or USDT, and offers 24/7 help from FUN Angel. Enjoy fun and safe play at FUN88.

Register at Fun88 or log in today to join the celebration and win big!

About FUN88

FUN88 is a well-known online gaming brand. It partners with Newcastle United FC and football star Iker Casillas. FUN88 has also worked with Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley FC, Tony Parker, Steve Nash, Robbie Fowler, Kobe Bryant, and team OG - showing it is a safe and respected brand worldwide.

Contact:

FUN88 Vietnam Official Website: https://global.f88.uk/vn

Facebook: https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialfb

YouTube: https://global.f88.uk/vn-fun88officialyt

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707567/FUN88_Vietnam_Celebrates.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707566/FUN88_Logo.jpg

Email: [email protected], 02844581397