Fun88 India offers an Exclusive offer with 12th Man Beer

MUMBAI, India, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Fun88, a leading online betting platform, understands that a thrilling IPL match often goes hand-in-hand with enjoying refreshing beverages. To elevate the viewing experience for the customers in Maharashtra, Fun88 has announced a unique offer with 12th Man Brewery. Get ready to raise a toast with Fun88.

Fun88 India presents an exclusive offer with 12th Man Beer

This exciting collaboration allows bettors to enjoy their favourite cricketing season with a complimentary sip of FUN88 beer. An exclusive offer along with 12th Man Brewery, FUN88 perfectly captures the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the IPL. Now everyone can enhance IPL and betting experience with Fun88's free beer offer.

How to win free Fun88 Beers:

1. Deposit ₹10,000 or more in a single day on Fun88 account.

2. Apply for the 'Get Fun88 Free Beer!' Promotion.

3. Follow @fun88indofficial on Instagram.

4. Send a direct message to Fun88 on Instagram with the username/mobile number, address details, and mention 'Fun88 Free Beer' in the message.

5. Fun88 will deliver 2 cans of 500ml '12th Man - Fun88' beer to your confirmed address within 10 working days.

Don't miss out on this exclusive offer. So, this IPL season, register on Fun88 and get free beers delivered straight to the doorstep. Limited to Maharashtra residents only.

Fun88 isn't just about first-of-its-kind promotions. It's a hub of entertainment tailored for every kind of player. Whether one is a die-hard sports fan looking for the latest cricket news, a live casino enthusiast seeking thrilling table games and slots, or simply someone who enjoys a friendly game of poker, Fun88 has something for everyone. With a focus on providing a safe and secure gaming environment, Fun88 is a trusted destination for millions of players globally. From exhilarating sports betting to captivating live casino experiences, Fun88 offers it all. Don't forget to download the Fun88 app for iOS and Android for gaming on the go.

About Fun88

Fun88 has grown to be enjoyed by over 3Mn active users. Continuing this tradition of excellence, Fun88 remains a leading online gaming platform. Offering a wide variety of casino games, sports betting, and other entertainment options. With a focus on providing a safe and secure gaming environment, Fun88 is a trusted choice for millions of players around the world.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Fun88: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88

Instagram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-is

Telegram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tg

Twitter: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tw

YouTube: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-yt

Facebook: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-fb

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388520/Fun88_Beer_PR.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080466/Fun88_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fun88

For further information: +91225032 3347 | +918738848702